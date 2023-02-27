Cedric The Entertainer: ‘Neighborhood’s’ Evolution Was Part Of The Plan

When it first premiered back in 2018, The Neighborhood derived a lot of its stories and a lot of its laughs from the racial tensions when a white couple from the Midwest moved into a predominantly Black neighborhood in California. With the show now in its fifth season, though, there’s been a marked shift in the humor — as the neighbors got to know each other better, a lot of those tensions faded away; in time, everybody’s come to accept each other, and the show finds its humor in other ways. Cedric the Entertainer, who both stars in and executive produces the show, says the changes were absolutely intentional from the beginning, and he talked about how this decision was both inspired and informed by some of the classic TV shows from when he was growing up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cedric the Entertainer)
The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.