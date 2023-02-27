Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Netflix Series ‘Fubar’ Premiering May 25

Netflix has released the official First Look at FUBAR (previously announced as Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project), premiering globally on MAY 25, 2023. This action-comedy spy series marks Schwarzenegger’s first television project.
Quote from Star/Executive Producer Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”
Quote from Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer Nick Santora: “FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that’s why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I’d love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it’s classified.”