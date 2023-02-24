James Spader: ‘Blacklist’s’ Final Season Builds To Its Finale

When The Blacklist premiered in 2013, it did so with a bang, finishing its first season in the Top 10 of the Nielsen TV ratings. Though it was unable to sustain its ratings magic for long, the show has quietly racked up nine seasons on the air, and it’s just about to begin its 10th and final season this weekend. The star of The Blacklist, James Spader, told us he and the production team have known for quite a while that the show would be coming to an end, and — in terms of storytelling — they’ve built this final season with the finish line in mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Spader)
The Blacklist airs Sundays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.