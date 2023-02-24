As ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ Eugene Levy Lives Up To The Show’s Name

Following in the footsteps of the British series An Idiot Abroad, The Reluctant Traveler put a comedic spin on the reality travel genre. On the show, Eugene Levy (who is also the show’s executive producer) finds himself playing tourist in a new location in each episode. As the show’s title suggests, though, Levy is not particularly fond of traveling, and his wariness and weariness show on the screen. When we spoke to Levy, he told us it’s not an act — he really is a reluctant traveler. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eugene Levy)
The Reluctant Traveler is currently streaming on Apple TV+.