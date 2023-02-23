Paul Rudd: ‘Ant-Man’ Is Really An Everyman

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

In terms of both physical size and comic book sales, Ant-Man is far from being Marvel’s biggest character. But that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a sizeable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with two appearances in the Avengers Saga and three movies of his own. Paul Rudd, who has played Ant-Man and his alter ego, Scott Lang, in all of those films, told us he believes the character’s popularity stems from his origins as an ordinary family man. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Rudd)

 Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak