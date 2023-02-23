Paul Rudd: ‘Ant-Man’ Is Really An Everyman

In terms of both physical size and comic book sales, Ant-Man is far from being Marvel’s biggest character. But that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a sizeable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with two appearances in the Avengers Saga and three movies of his own. Paul Rudd, who has played Ant-Man and his alter ego, Scott Lang, in all of those films, told us he believes the character’s popularity stems from his origins as an ordinary family man. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Rudd)
Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.