On ‘Picard,’ Gates McFadden Is Back … And She’s Bad-Ass

When Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season premiere, the episode opened with a glimpse of a Star Trek character we hadn’t seen in a long time: Dr. Beverly Crusher. And we were seeing her in a way we’d never seen her before — not to spoil anything, but her character had never been as aggressive as she showed in those first few minutes. Gates McFadden, who originated the role on Star Trek: The Next Generation and has returned for this season of Picard explains it was an extraordinarily welcome change when the show’s producers said they wanted her to have a more active — and action-based — role in this season of Picard. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gates McFadden)
Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+.