How ‘Titanic’ First Sailed Into James Cameron’s Brain

With his three most recent films all in the top four at the all-time international box office, James Cameron is literally king of the world … at least when it comes to filmmaking. That hot streak, of course, started with 1997’s Titanic which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year by getting an all-new 3-D touch-up for a new re-release. Cameron, though, has been living with the film for more than 30 years, and he explained to us how he came up with the idea of making Titanic. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
The new remastered version of Titanic is now playing in theaters.