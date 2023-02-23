‘Dear Edward’ Is No ‘Friday Night Lights,’ But That’s Fine With Connie Britton

After they worked together on Friday Night Lights, producer Jason Katims was hoping he’d have the opportunity to work with one of the show’s stars, Connie Britton, on another project. That chance came with the new series Dear Edward, on which Katims is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer. He approached Britton with the idea of playing the show’s female lead, and she admitted that she was a little taken aback, simply because her role on Dear Edward is so different than what she did on Friday Night Lights. (Click on the media bar below to hear Connie Britton)