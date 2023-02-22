Tom Brady Admits He Was Outmatched By His ’80 For Brady’ Co-Stars

Tom Brady may be a shoo-in for the NFL’s Hall of Fame and many people’s choice for the league’s “GOAT” (greatest of all time), but on the set of 80 for Brady, he found his star power was easily eclipsed by the women who star in the film: legendary actors Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Between them, the four stars have five Oscars, 12 Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards, and Brady told us he was in awe when it came to watching them work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Brady)