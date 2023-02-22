‘Not Dead Yet’s’ Gina Rodriguez Learns A Lot From The Deceased

The new ABC series featuring Gina Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet, focuses on a woman who’s re-evaluating her own life while working as an obituary writer at a newspaper. Sorting through the lives of the departed gives her a new perspective on things, and Rodriguez told us that the show’s premise mirrors an experience she had just before shooting began on the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gina Rodriguez)
Not Dead Yet airs Wednesdays at 9:31/8:31c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.