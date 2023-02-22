‘Avatar’s’ Sigourney Weaver Knew James Cameron Would Write Her Right

James Cameron redefined the strong female character for Hollywood when he made Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley the hero of 1986’s Aliens, a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination. Of course, she re-teamed with Cameron for Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. And, she told us, one of the reasons why she wanted to work with Cameron again was because she knew he’d give her an incredible role to play. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)
Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.