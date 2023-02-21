The Rest Was Hissssstory: Why ‘Snakes On A Plane’ Was Perfect For Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in plenty of movies that have won critical acclaim, including Pulp Fiction, which earned him an Oscar nomination. And then, there’s Snakes on a Plane. That 2006 film was never meant to win any awards — it never pretended to be anything more than what it was: an over-the-top action movie. Rumor has it that Jackson jumped on board as soon as he heard the film’s title; at the time of its release, he talked to us about why he was so excited to star in a movie like that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)