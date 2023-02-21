‘Star Wars’ Helps John Williams Make History

There aren’t many film franchises that have lasted for at least four dec
ades — off hand, we can only think of James Bond, Star Trek, Rocky, and Star Wars. And the longevity of the Star Wars franchise has given composer John Williams an extraordinary opportunity, since he’s scored all of the films in the series. He realizes that what he’s done is unprecedented in Hollywood, and he’s grateful that George Lucas gave him that chance. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Williams)
All of the Star Wars movies are currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms