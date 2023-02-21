Ramón Rodríguez Has A Bit Of ‘Will Trent’ In Him

Long before he ever hit the screen, Will Trent was already well-defined by the series of novels featuring the character. As an investigator, he’s got a keen eye for details, which is one of the keys to his success. On the new ABC series, Trent is played by Ramón Rodríguez, who told us that the character was a great fit for him, because he feels like he’s also got that knack for observation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ramón Rodríguez)
Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.