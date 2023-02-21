Andy Cohen Always Has A Knack For Talking

Andy Cohen may have gained much of his early showbiz notoriety through his involvement in the Real Housewives series of shows, for which he is still an executive producer, but he’s also become a star in his own right, thanks to Watch What Happens Live, his Bravo late-night talk show. Not only is that show in its 19th season, but he’s also got his own Sirius XM satellite radio channel and show. Between those ventures, Cohen does a lot of talking, and he told us he considers himself to have been blessed with the gift of gab from an early age. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Cohen)
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo, and you can checkhttp://www.bravotv.com to see when his “Real Housewives” shows air. Or don’t, if you value your sanity.