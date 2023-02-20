There May Not Be A Real Santa Claus, But There Was A Real ‘Cocaine Bear’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When you hear there’s a movie called Cocaine Bear, your first thought is that there’s some screenwriter out there who’s watched too many Sharknado movies. But, seeing as how truth is sometimes stranger than fiction, the basic premise of Cocaine Bear came from something that happened in real life, even if the story’s been altered and embellished for dramatic effect. Elizabeth Banks, the director of Cocaine Bear, told us about the true story that inspired the fictional film.(Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Banks)

Cocaine Bear opens in theaters on Friday.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak