Paul Rudd: ‘Quantumania’ Keeps A Big Thread Going In Ant-Man’s Biggest Movie

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film featuring Paul Rudd’s character in the lead, following 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man & the Wasp (he played supporting roles in two other Marvel Cinematic Universe films). As Ant-Man’s story continues to develop — ComicBook.com reported earlier this month that there are already discussions about a potential fourth Ant-Man film — the adventures seem to get bigger and bigger. But Rudd told us that the underlying theme of Quantumania remains the same as the other films in the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Rudd)
Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.