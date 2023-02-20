Milo Ventimiglia’s New ‘Company’ Features A Different Kind Of Family … And Fun

Milo Ventimiglia fans will have no trouble separating his new role on The Company You Keep from his last TV role, as Jack Pearson on This Is Us. On The Company You Keep, he plays a con man — one who comes from a family of swindlers — who falls for an undercover CIA agent. There’s drama, there’s intrigue, there’s romance, and Ventimiglia says he thinks all of those elements add up to a show that’s just plain fun to watch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)
The Company You Keep airs Sunday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.