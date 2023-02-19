Vin Diesel Still Can’t Believe The Talent On The ‘Fast & Furious’ Team

When The Fast and the Furious was made more than 20 years ago, its budget was a meager $34 million, suggesting that even the studio and producers behind the film were hedging their bets on the film’s box-office potential. Flash forward to now, and the upcoming Fast X carried a budget estimated at $340 million and featuring an ensemble cast that includes four Oscar-winning actresses: Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, and Brie Larson. Vin Diesel, who starred in the original 2001 movie and has been in most of the Fast & Furious franchise films, admits he’s a little shocked that this small-starting series about fast cars and criminals would attract so many extraordinary actors as it grew over time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)
Fast X opens in theaters on May 19.