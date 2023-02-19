Sebastian Stan Touts ‘Sharper’s’ Taut, Retro-Style Storytelling

The new movie Sharper is a psychological thriller that tells its stories through the eyes of its characters, with each segment of the film contributing pieces that help to ultimate solve the story’s puzzle. Sebastian Stan, who stars in the ensemble cast alongside Oscar-winner Julianne Moore and two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow, hopes that viewers will watch the film spoiler-free, because he says the film’s retro-style method of drawing the mystery’s threads together will make the movie an enjoyable one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)