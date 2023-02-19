Jay Hernandez Talks About Going From ‘Magnum’ R.I.P. To ‘P.I.’ Again

For four years, the Magnum P.I. revival aired on CBS. But then, it was unceremoniously canceled, even though it had been a solid performer in the ratings. For Jay Hernandez, who starred in the show’s title role, that mean saying goodbye to castmates, crew, and even Hawai’i, where the show was filmed. Or did it? Because not long after CBS canceled the show, NBC stepped in with an order for a fifth season.. Obviously happy to be back on the job, Hernandez talked to us about the rollercoaster of cancellation and then revival, even if it was difficult to get some of his original co-workers back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jay Hernandez)