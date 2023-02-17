The Moment That Made Christopher Reeve A ‘Superman’ Star

With word that writer/director James Gunn intends to reboot the Superman franchise with a brand new actor sporting the cape, our minds drifted back to our initial big-screen encounter with the Man of Steel, 1978’s Superman. While there had been a few Superman films in the ’40s and ’50s, the 1978 Superman changed everything for the franchise. At the time, it was the most expensive production ever for a movie, and it showed on the screen, with spectacular special effects, especially when it came to Superman’s flying sequences. While some of that production money went to hiring big-name stars like Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman, the actor chosen for Superman himself (and his alter ego, Clark Kent) was a relative newcomer, Christopher Reeve. Superman’s director, the late Richard Donner, once told us the amazing story of how he cast the unknown Reeve for Hollywood’s biggest movie role to date. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Donner)