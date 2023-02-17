Kate Winslet Reflects On Her ‘Titanic’ Work With Leonardo DiCaprio

How long is 25 years? It was more than half a lifetime ago for Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the two stars of Titanic, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary with a theatrical re-release. Back then, of course, neither had attained the kind of fame that Titanic would confer upon them. At the time, Winslet told us, she’d been aware of DiCaprio’s budding career, and she couldn’t believe her luck that she was actually getting to work with a co-star who’d been generating a lot of buzz. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Winslet)
The remastered version of Titanic is now playing in theaters.