‘Poker Face’ Gets A Second Hand, As Rian Johnson Had Planned

Rian Johnson’s first effort as a TV show creator, Poker Face, has garnered universal acclaim from both critics and fans alike. The murder mystery series, which stars Natasha Lyonne, was initially given a single-season order of 10 episodes. But the response to the series’ initial episodes has been so strong that the show was renewed this week for a second season, with Johnson once again attached as one of the show’s executive producers. Prior to news of the renewal, we’d talked to Johnson about the show, and he said it was definitely built with multiple seasons in mind. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)

Poker Face is currently streaming on Peacock.

