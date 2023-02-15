Why Oliver Platt Thinks He’s Got The Most Interesting ‘Chicago Med’ Job

Oliver Platt has been playing Dr. Daniel Charles since the very beginning of Chicago Med, making him one of just four original cast members left on the show, which is now in its eighth season. And, when we spoke to him, he made it sound like he doesn’t plan on leaving the show anytime soon. Playing the head of the hospital’s psychiatry department, he told us, has been interesting and a lot of fun, especially since his character’s practice isn’t limited just to his patients. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oliver Platt)
