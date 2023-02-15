Michelle Pfeiffer’s Unexpected Path To Becoming Catwoman

Joker may be the most infamous of the Batman villains, but there’s always been something special about Catwoman, who has served as both a menace and a love interest for the Caped Crusader, sometimes simultaneously. That complex relationship has attracted plenty of actresses to the role over the years; when casting was being done for Batman Returns, the competition was fierce. Originally, Annette Bening won the role, but had to drop out when she got pregnant prior to filming. With the competition once again open, Michelle Pfeiffer told us that she got an invitation to audition for director Tim Burton, and the rest was history. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michelle Pfeiffer)