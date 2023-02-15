‘Cocaine Bear’s’ Name Promises, Elizabeth Banks Says It Delivers

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

There really was a “cocaine bear” — a bear that just happened to come across a duffel bag full of cocaine that had been jettisoned from a drug runner’s airplane. The new movie Cocaine Bear, however, takes a few liberties with the story, most notably turning the bear into a drug-crazed killing machine that must be stopped at any cost. Elizabeth Banks, who directed and produced the film, says that with a tabloid-like name like Cocaine Bear, audiences know they’re in for a wild ride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Banks)

 

Cocaine Bear opens in theaters on February 24.

