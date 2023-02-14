Michael Keaton’s Bat Is Back, And He Knows Why The Character Endures

Sure, the movie’s called The Flash, but as people watched the new trailer, the title character was upstaged by the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. It’s a surprising turn of events for Keaton, who played the character in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, then appeared to mock his involvement in the franchise while starring in the Oscar-winning film Birdman. Back in his mask and cape, Keaton believes the remarkable staying power of the Batman character comes from the idea that he’s actually a hero with no special powers at all. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)