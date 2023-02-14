For Melissa Rauch’s ‘Night Court’ Fun, Nothing Approaches The Bench

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
NIGHT COURT -Pictured: (l-r) Kapil Talwalkar as Neil, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, India de Beaufort as Olivia, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television)

The new revival of Night Court certainly pays homage to the original show, both in its casting of John Larroquette as Dan Fielding and its faithful recreation of the original courtroom and judge’s chambers. Melissa Rauch, who both stars on and produces the show, particularly loves the courtroom set, especially since it’s the place where it’s most likely the entire cast will be doing scenes together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Rauch)

 Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak