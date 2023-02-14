For Barbra Streisand, Singing Was Just A Plan B

As a charter member of the EGOT club (she was just the second to attain that status), Barbra Streisand has displayed her talent on the screen, on the stage, and as a musician for more than six decades. Now, at the age of 80, Streisand is putting the finishing touches on her very first memoir, My Name is Barbra, a comprehensive look back at a career that is nothing short of breathtaking. With 11 No. 1 albums, five No. 1 singles, and nine Grammy wins (not counting her Grammy Legend and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards), most people would assume that Streisand considers herself a musical artist first. But Streisand told us years ago that’s not the case — believe it or not, acting has always been her first love. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barbra Streisand)