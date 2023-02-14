For Barbra Streisand, Singing Was Just A Plan B

By Hollywood Outbreak

As a charter member of the EGOT club (she was just the second to attain that status), Barbra Streisand has displayed her talent on the screen, on the stage, and as a musician for more than six decades. Now, at the age of 80, Streisand is putting the finishing touches on her very first memoir, My Name is Barbra, a comprehensive look back at a career that is nothing short of breathtaking. With 11 No. 1 albums, five No. 1 singles, and nine Grammy wins (not counting her Grammy Legend and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards), most people would assume that Streisand considers herself a musical artist first. But Streisand told us years ago that’s not the case — believe it or not, acting has always been her first love. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barbra Streisand)

My Name is Barbra will be released on November 7.

