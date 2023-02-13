When Adam Sandler Pitched ‘Wedding Singer’ To His Friends, They All Said ‘I Do’

Back in 1998 — just in time for Valentine’s Day — The Wedding Singer was released. It was the first collaboration between stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore and it also gave Sandler a chance to many of his friends in the business, including some — like Steve Buscemi and Jon Lovitz — who appeared uncredited in the film. When the film opened 25 years ago, Sandler talked to us about bringing some of these co-stars on board. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Sandler)
The Wedding Singer is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.