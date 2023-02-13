Taylor Schilling: ‘Dear Edward’ Will Strike A Nerve With Viewers

The new series Dear Edward, based on the novel of the same name, centers around the life of a young boy who was the sole survivor of an airplane crash and tries to figure out how to deal with the grief in his life after losing his family. Taylor Schilling, who stars as the aunt who takes in the orphaned boy, says there are a lot of parallels to events in recent years that will make the Dear Edward story hit home for a lot of viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taylor Schilling)
Dear Edward is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes added weekly.