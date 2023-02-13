Paul Rudd: ‘Quantumania’ Will Have You Psyched For MCU’s Phase Five

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is the third Ant-Man film and the fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature the character, played by Paul Rudd. Not only is it the first Ant-Man film since the end of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, it’s also been chosen to lead off the MCU’s new Phase Five. When we spoke to Rudd about the new film, he told us he thinks it will definitely whet fans’ appetites for what lies ahead in the Multiverse Saga. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Rudd)
Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on Friday.