‘Knock’-ed Up: ‘Cabin’ Is A Career-Builder For Dave Bautista

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Leonard (Dave Bautista), Adriane (Abby Quinn) and Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird) in Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena before him, former professional wrestler Dave Bautista started his Hollywood career with a lot of roles in action films, playing characters that relied more on size and strength than on emotional nuance. As his film career has progressed, though, Bautista has been working toward expanding his repertoire to include more “serious” roles. His new film, M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, represents a big step forward for him, and he talked to us about why this role means so much to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dave Bautista)

Knock at the Cabin is now playing in theaters.

