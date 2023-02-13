How ‘The Neighborhood’ Helped Beth Behrs Live Her Life

Starring on The Neighborhood has proven to be an interesting and formative job for Beth Behrs. Behrs, who previously starred as the very single Caroline on 2 Broke Girls, started working on The Neighborhood — playing a wife, mother, and school principal — at about the same time she was married in real life. Behrs, who became a mother last summer, says that her role on the show, along with the friendships she’s formed on the show (especially with co-star Tichina Arnold), have helped her learned to multitask all of the new roles and responsibilities in her own life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beth Behrs)
