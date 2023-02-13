’80 For Brady’ Finally Turns Sally Field & Jane Fonda Into Colleagues

Sally Field and Jane Fonda have had similar career paths, establishing themselves in the ’60s with lighter projects before moving on to more dramatic fare as their careers progressed. Both have a pair of Oscar wins, and both are viewed as Hollywood icons. But they’ve never worked together until now, as they’re part of the cast (alongside Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno) of 80 for Brady. Field told us that she’d wanted to work with Fonda for a long time, and this project finally gave them the opportunity to make that happen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sally Field)