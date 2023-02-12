Leonardo DiCaprio: James Cameron Gave All For ‘Titanic’

For its 25th anniversary, Titanichas gotten a makeover, with a re-release of the film, newly remastered in 4K and 3-D. With a worldwide box office total of nearly $2.2 billion, Titanic is the only film released in the 20th century that’s still listed among the top 30 all-time biggest movies (at No. 3, it’s far ahead of 1993’s Jurassic Park, at No. 31) — it’s also one of three James Cameron titles in the top four. A lot of Cameron’s commercial success can be attributed to his dedication to making his films, as he’s only directed four films in the three decades since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Titanic, told us that Cameron’s attention to detail was matched only by his ability as a storyteller. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
The remastered version of Titanic is now playing in theaters.