Leonardo DiCaprio: James Cameron Gave All For ‘Titanic’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

For its 25th anniversary, Titanic has gotten a makeover, with a re-release of the film, newly remastered in 4K and 3-D. With a worldwide box office total of nearly $2.2 billion, Titanic is the only film released in the 20th century that’s still listed among the top 30 all-time biggest movies (at No. 3, it’s far ahead of 1993’s Jurassic Park, at No. 31) — it’s also one of three James Cameron titles in the top four. A lot of Cameron’s commercial success can be attributed to his dedication to making his films, as he’s only directed four films in the three decades since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Titanic, told us that Cameron’s attention to detail was matched only by his ability as a storyteller. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)

The remastered version of Titanic is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak