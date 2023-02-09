With ‘Shrinking,’ Jason Segel Puts A New Spin On Psycho-Comedy

The profession of psychology has been portrayed on screens — both large and small — many times over the years, though several of those portrayals have been stereotypical in nature. While the new series Shrinking is a comedy, it doesn’t march out the same stereotypical tropes that have defined screen therapists over the years. Instead, star/series creator Jason Segel told us, Shrinking takes the serious business of psychotherapy to an all-new extreme. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Segel)