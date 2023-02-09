With ‘Poker Face,’ Rian Johnson Returns To TV Like A Boss

For the past decade, writer/director Rian Johnson has focused exclusively on film projects, like the two Knives Out movies and, of course, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. His newest project, however, is the TV series Poker Face, which is streaming through Peacock. As the creator and executive producer of the series, Johnson has played a hands-on role, writing and directing several of the first-season episodes alongside his duties as producer. After spending so much time working in film, Johnson says jumping back into TV was an exciting experience for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)
Poker Face is currently streaming on Peacock, with new episodes added on Thursdays.