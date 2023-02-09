Paramount+ Releases Trailer For New Series ‘School Spirits’

Paramount+ has revealed the official trailer and key art for the upcoming original YA drama series SCHOOL SPIRITS. The series will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, March 9, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and the following day in Australia and the U.K. SCHOOL SPIRITS will also launch exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America and Brazil on Friday, April 28. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
Produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios, SCHOOL SPIRITS is centered around Maddie (Peyton List), a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.
SCHOOL SPIRITS stars Peyton List (“Cobra Kai,” “Bunk’d”) as Maddie Nears, and is based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen. Additional cast members include Kristian Flores (“Reboot,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”) as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (“Reign,” “Degrassi: Next Class”) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (“The Society,” “Mother/Android”) as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Happy Death Day 2U”) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (“13 Reasons Why,” “Dramarama”) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (“The Wilds,” “The Bureau of Magical Things”) as Claire Zolinski and Milo Manheim (“Zombies 3,” “Prom Pact”) as Wally Clark. Josh Zuckerman (THE OFFER, “Oppenheimer”) and Maria Dizzia (“13 Reasons Why,” “Orange Is the New Black”) have recurring guest star roles as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears, respectively.