New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie Brings Regé-Jean Page Limitless Excitement

While Dungeons & Dragons has been around for nearly 50 years, it’s currently enjoying a media renaissance. Thanks to its prominent role in the series Stranger Things — it was essential to the latest season’s storyline — a whole new generation has been introduced to the tabletop role-playing game. So, it may be the perfect time for the release of the first new Dungeons & Dragons film since 2012 (and the first to open in theaters since 2000). Bridgerton’sRegé-Jean Page is one of the film’s stars and, speaking at Comic-Con, said the entire cast and crew are thrilled about the finished film and its prospects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Regé-Jean Page)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on March 31.