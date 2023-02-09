‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Premiering March 10 On Netflix

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Luther. Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Luther: The Fallen Sun premieres March 10 on Netflix.

