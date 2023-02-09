How James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Actors Adapted To New Shooting Style

With their motion-capture technology and virtual sets, the Avatar movies have revolutionized the filmmaking and film watching experiences. While audiences are immersed in worlds and landscapes they never could have imagined possible, the actors find themselves in exactly the opposite situation, acting on soundstages with no distinguishing features whatsoever. Though it took a little while for Avatar’s actors to get used to it, director James Cameron explains that once they acclimated to the new way of shooting, they grew to love it. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.