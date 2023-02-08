Why Gina Rodriguez Wanted To Bring ‘Dead’ To Life

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
NOT DEAD YET  (ABC/Lara Solanki) GINA RODRIGUEZ

The new ABC comedy Not Dead Yet  is based on a book called Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, yet the series stars Gina Rodriguez, who still has a few years left to go until she hits that age milestone. Still, regardless of the age differential, Rodriguez found enough in common with the story and the character that she got on board not only as the show’s star, but also as an executive producer, and she explained why the message resonated with her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gina Rodriguez)

Not Dead Yet airs Wednesday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak