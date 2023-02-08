‘Starship Troopers’ Virtual Shoots Didn’t Bug Casper Van Dien

At the time of its release, Starship Troopers received savage reviews and drastically underperformed at the box office. Over the course of two and a half decades, though, the film has been re-evaluated, with many modern-day reviewers declaring it a masterpiece that was misunderstood at the time. Because of this, Starship Troopers has become a highly regarded cult classic. As a science fiction movie that took place both on and off the Earth, the movie featured plenty of special effects; when the film opened, star Casper Van Dien talked to us about what it was like shooting scenes against imaginary characters that would be added through CGI. (Click on the media bar below to hear Casper Van Dien)