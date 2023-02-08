Mark Forster’s High Praise For His ‘Otto’ Star, Tom Hanks

Director Marc Forster has worked on plenty of high-profile films in the last couple of decades. He directed Halle Berry’s Oscar-winning performance in Monster’s Ball, he directed the seven-time Oscar-nominated film Finding Neverland, and he was the youngest director ever to make a James Bond movie (Quantum of Solace). His latest film is A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. And, after working with Hanks for the first time, Forster told us he’s 100% deserving of the title “living legend.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Marc Forster)