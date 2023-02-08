HBO Releases ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Trailer MOVIE TRAILERS February 8, 2023 By Hollywood Outbreak Photograph by Merrick Morton/HBO Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the murder trial of the century. Starring Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, and Chris Chalk, Season 2 of #PerryMason premieres March 6 on HBO Max. Share FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Related articles Apple TV+ Renews ‘Tehran’ For Season 3 ‘The Ark’: Out Of This World, Or... Why Gina Rodriguez Wanted To Bring ‘Dead’... FX’s ‘Great Expectations’ Premiering March 26 On... Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Share article FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Latest articles Apple TV+ Renews ‘Tehran’ For Season 3 February 8, 2023 ‘Starship Troopers’ Virtual Shoots Didn’t Bug Casper Van Dien February 8, 2023 Mark Forster’s High Praise For His ‘Otto’ Star, Tom Hanks February 8, 2023 ‘The Ark’: Out Of This World, Or Worldwide? February 8, 2023 Why Gina Rodriguez Wanted To Bring ‘Dead’ To Life February 8, 2023 New Trailers Paramount+ Releases Trailer For ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ ‘The Consultant’ Starring Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz Premiering February 24 On Prime Video Hulu Releases Trailer For Mel Brook’s New Orginal Series ‘History of the World, Part II’ Prime Video Releases Teaser Trailer For New Series ‘The Power’ Paramount+ Releases Teaser Trailer For New Series ‘Rabbit Hole’ Starring Kiefer Sutherland