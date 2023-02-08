HBO Releases ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Merrick Morton/HBO

Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the murder trial of the century. Starring Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, and Chris Chalk, Season 2 of #PerryMason premieres March 6 on HBO Max.

 

