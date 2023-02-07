Vin Diesel Was Never ‘Furious’ That The Movies’ Cars Were The Stars

When The Fast and the Furious opened in theaters in 2001, we’re guessing there wasn’t a single person who could have predicted that, in the year 2023, we’d be talking about the release of what is believed to be the franchise finale. But here we are, anticipating the 10th movie in the series, Fast X, which is said to be part one of a two-part conclusion. Vin Diesel, who has appeared in all but one of theFast & Furious films, once spoke to us about the challenge of being a human actor in a film where the focus is really on the cars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)
Fast X open in theaters on May 19. The previous Fast & Furious films are all available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.