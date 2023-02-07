John Larroquette’s Verdict Is In On New ‘Night Court’s’ Cast Chemistry

On the new revival of Night Court, John Larroquette stars as an older, wiser version of the character he played on the original show, Dan Fielding. And some of the sets, like the courtroom and judge’s chambers, have been lovingly recreated to match the original show. But, aside from that, it’s an entirely different experience for Larroquette, since he’s no longer working with any of the other cast and crew from the original show. That means he’s had to establish new working relationships with a whole new group of people — most importantly, his new co-stars. Fortunately, though, Larroquette says the process has been painless, and he feels like they’ve quickly developed good chemistry as a cast. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Larroquette)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.