Chris Tucker: Comedic Culture Clash Is Key To ‘Rush Hour’s’ Success

As Rush Hour prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, Jackie Chan has publicly stated that there are talks about bringing the franchise back for a fourth installment. Though the new sequel hasn’t reached the greenlight stage yet, it would ostensibly bring back both Chan and Chris Tucker. With Tucker now in his 50s and Chan creeping up on 70, it would be interesting to see how these older versions of their characters would go about the business of fighting crime, especially in the martial arts scenes. But we have no doubt that the chemistry between the two actors would be essentially the same, and Tucker once told us that the idea of the characters’ two cultures clashing — yet coming together — was the secret ingredient that made the franchise work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Tucker)
